Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh records 146 COVID-19 cases so far

Chandigarh has so far recorded 146 cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 18:57 IST
Chandigarh records 146 COVID-19 cases so far
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh has so far recorded 146 cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.

Out of the total, 21 people have recovered/discharged and one person has lost his life due to the lethal infection.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Centre assures SC of appropriate steps to deal with harassment of NE people

The Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court that appropriate measures will be taken by it to deal with incidents of harassment and racial discrimination meted out to the people of North-Eastern region over their physical features and wro...

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...

Thailand agrees to remove China, S Korea from COVID high-risk countries list

Thailands Health Minister says the government has agreed to remove China and South Korea from its official list of countries at high-risk for COVID-19 infections because their daily case counts have dropped to the single-digit level. Anutin...

Maha: Tigress that killed 2 people in Gondia captured

A tigress that had killed two people in Gondia forest range in Maharashtra in March and April was captured on Thursday, officials said. It had killed a woman on April 18 and a man on March 29 in Goregaon and Tirora ranges, an official said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020