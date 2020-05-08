Left Menu
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal appointed new BMC commissioner

In a major development amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, chief of the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was replaced on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In a major development amid rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, chief of the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was replaced on Friday. Iqbal Singh Chahal has been appointed as the new commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) while Pravin Pardeshi transferred to the Urban Development department as Additional Chief Secretary.

The development comes amid the COVID-19 battle, while the cases continue to soar in Mumbai with over 11,000 coronavirus cases and over 400 deaths. Chahal, a 1989 batch IAS of Maharashtra Cadre has served at the Centre also during UPA governement on deputation.

Meanwhile earlier today, BMC had amended its earlier order in order to reduce employees strength to 75 per cent to maintain social distancing in its offices in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In its order dated April 30, BMC mandated 100 per cent attendance for all its employees in offices and on-field, with some relaxation to people over 55 years of age and people with medical conditions.

All staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in the office and not go on the field, the Corporation had said. (ANI)

