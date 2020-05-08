Don't strike off names of students if parents can't pay fee: R'than CM to pvt schools

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterated on Friday that private schools should not strike off names of children from rolls if their parents are unable to deposit fees due to the ongoing lockdown. Gehlot warned that state government will revoke recognition of any school which takes such a step.

The chief minister was reviewing issues related to school, higher and technical education through a video conference. He asked the education department to find ways in which private schools can provide relief to students in fees and other charges.

The chief minister said a decision will be made regarding the examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education for Class 10 and 12 in consideration with the CBSE’s schedule so that uniformity is maintained in both the board exams. Similarly, in higher and technical education, examinations will be conducted when there is normalcy, the CM said.

Besides, Gehlot directed the education department to ensure proper arrangements for mid-day meal to children during summer break. He also instructed officials to re-allocate the district and departments to the successful candidates of clerical grade II recruitment examination-2018.