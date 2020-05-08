Lockdown: Delhi Police receive 801 calls in 24 hrs seeking help

The Delhi Police received 801 calls on their helpline number within a period of 24 hours till Friday afternoon on issues related to the lockdown, officials said here. A total of 40,176 phone calls have been received by the city police so far on its 24x7 helpline number 011-23469526 for assistance in resolving issues being faced by people due to the lockdown, they said. Police received 801 calls from Thursday 2 pm to Friday 2 pm. Out of these, 85 calls were related to areas outside the national capital which were referred to the respective state helpline numbers. Two calls were regarding having no food or money and were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses, the police said, adding that 444 calls were related to movement passes.