30 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, total rises to 118

PTI | Addiriyah | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 00:41 IST
30 new COVID-19 cases in Tripura, total rises to 118

Thirty people, including 25 from BSF's 86th battalion, tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 118, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Of the 118 cases, 116 are active while two persons have been discharged from hospital after recovery from the infection.

The fresh COVID cases were found among the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of the 86 battalion and 138 battalion in Ambassa of Dhalai district, both of which were earlier declared as containment zones. A truck driver was also found to be among the new cases.

Deb earlier spoke to the reporters at the civil secretariat here and said, "Even as large number of BSF personnel was infected by the deadly virus, there is no transmission among civilians. "I hope all COVID-19 patients in the state would recover," the chief minister said.

