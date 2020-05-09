Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre lauded performance of Pondy in checking spread of COVID-19: Min

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 13:01 IST
Centre lauded performance of Pondy in checking spread of COVID-19: Min
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Saturday said the Centre has lauded the performance of the territorial administration in keeping the spread of COVID-19 at bay as there had been only two to three active cases of the infection. Talking to reporters here, Rao said the Joint Secretaries of the Union Health Ministry had contacted him seeking to clarify as to whether Puducherry was "really having such a small number of active cases." The officials also wanted to know whether the figures furnished were really "correct." They raised eyebrows largely because of the high incidence of the pandemic in the neighboring districts of Villupuram and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Rao said he had told them that the teamwork done by departments of Health, Police, Revenue and Disaster Management, Public Health, and other line departments here have been chiefly responsible for the good achievement of Union Territory. He said he had apprised the officials of the meticulous sealing of all main entry routes between Puducherry and Tamil Nadu besides blocking of all the 85 small routes through which one can intrude into the Union Territory, enabling the Narayanasamy-government to prevent the spread of the infection.

Rao further said presently there were only three active cases, one each from Reddiarpalayam, Kutchipalayam, and Sellipet villages in the state government-run Indira Gandhi Medical college hospital, undergoing treatment. Although there were only two cases, on Friday the patient from Sellipet was the latest admission.

All these three cases had contact tracing history, the Minister said. He said that there should be no extension of ongoing lockout beyond May 17 and hence the cooperation of the people is absolutely necessary to adhere to `social distancing and using of masks`.

Rao said the government was evolving a plan to bring back all those belonging to Puducherry and were residing in other States. Secretary to Health Prashant Kumar Panda who was also present said that there should be a considerable increase in the number of people downloading 'Aarogya Sethu' apps in their mobiles as the present number was 'very small'.

Meanwhile, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the medical personnel from private medical colleges were also associated with the present task of testing the people for COVID 19. As many as 4,111 people were tested so far and the results of 3,866 samples were found to be negative and that of remaining samples was awaited.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Loss of pleasure' in teen sleep may affect mental health: Study

A global study conducted on more than 350,000 teens shows that the lack of sleep can affect mental health, causing anhedonia or loss of pleasure, anxiety, anger and significantly increasing the risk of depression. The results just published...

Razorpay continues to hire, aims to build fintech solutions to counter this global crisis

Bengaluru Karnataka India May 9 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full stack financial solutions company, today announced that they will continue to hire for critical roles across product and engineering teams. In the wake of restrictions i...

Putin presides over slimmed down Victory Day as coronavirus cases rise

Russia marked 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two on Saturday, but the coronavirus outbreak forced it to scale back celebrations seen as boosting support for President Vladimir Putin.With coronavirus infecti...

Philippines' coronavirus deaths breach 700

The Philippines health ministry reported on Saturday that coronavirus deaths have reached more than 700.The country recorded eight new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 704, the health ministry said in a bulletin. Infections increas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020