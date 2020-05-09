First Air India repatriation flight takes off from VOHS airport at Shamshabad for Kuwait

The first Air India repatriation flight from the VOHS airport at Shamshabad here left for Kuwait on Saturday to bring back Indian nationals under the 'Vande Bharat Mission', officials said. The flight will bring back 155 passengers.

The crew includes Pilots Captain Sharath, Nalli Kiran Kumar, K Anand, Rajesh Shaw, and cabin crew supervisor - Sapna Menon along with Satheesh Miriyala, Lavanya and Kotamraju Cyril. Shamshabad airport sources speaking to ANI said "Today Air India repatriation flight has left from Hyderabad. The passengers will board the flight at Kuwait at 14.00 hours local time and the arrival in India is 21.00 hours local time."

"All the terminals have been sanitized. We will definitely maintain social distancing. There will be about 150 passengers in one flight. Only 20 or 30 passengers will come out of aircraft at one go. Once they come out there will be thermal scanning for every passenger, which we already have. Airport health authorities will check every person's health condition. We have started social distancing even at immigration," the sources said. "Once they are done with the formalities they will go to the baggage belt where there is a UV channel. Every bag will be sanitized. All the trolleys have also been fully sanitized. The state government representatives will be there. After customs clearance they will be taken to their respective hotels in a bus to be quarantined," the sources added.