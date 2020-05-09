Restaurants, eateries open for home delivery in Ludhiana

Restaurants and eateries in Punjab's Ludhiana opened on Saturday for home delivery with the district administration giving the green signal for it. The District Magistrate has allowed the opening of restaurants, eateries, ice cream shops, sweet shops and juice shops in the district from 7 am to 7 pm but only for home delivery.

The takeaway and dining facility would not be allowed. These relaxations will not be given in hot spot areas and containment zones.

"Restaurants, eateries, ice cream shops, sweet shops and juice shops in the district are allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm, only for home delivery," said Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, DM, Ludhiana. No special permission will be required for the home delivery of food, yet delivery persons should follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab government, as per the order. (ANI)