One more person tests COVID-19 positive in Meghalaya, total 13

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the total number of cases in the state to 13, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Saturday. Of the total 13 COVID-19 cases, only two are active including the fresh case in Shillong.

"Unfortunately we have another positive case in Shillong. Its a person working in the same house. As a precaution health department was retesting all the primary contacts and in the process we found this positive case. The person is safe and healthy and showing no symptoms," the chief minister tweeted. Senior Health department officials said the person had tested negative twice in the past.

Meghalaya has reported 13 COVID-19 cases till date with one death. Ten persons have recovered from the disease. The first COVID-19 positive case in the state was Dr John Sailo Ryntathiang, who tested positive on April 13.

The 69-year-old doctor died two days later and eight of his family members and two of his domestic help have also contracted the viral infection. Days later, a 42-year-old-woman, a family friend also tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at the COVID-19 hospital here.