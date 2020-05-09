Vadhan's new book deals with corruption, vigilantism, law

In Vadhan's new book, there is an anti-hero who takes law into his hands but the author says this is not meant to glorify vigilantism and the character's only agenda is to enforce law through a fiery and extreme form of justice system and not destabilize anything. The story of "Fear of God" weaves law, corruption, vigilantism and courtroom drama to follow the three central characters who are looking to achieve the same thing but through different means.

A parliamentarian is brutally murdered. The vigilante's next target is a war hero and top constitutional lawyer. A top police officer has to race against time to stop the killings. The vigilante is as devious as he is effective in instilling the fear of God into those who think they are above the law. When asked whether the anti-hero taking law into his hands in a way glorifies vigilantism, Vadhan says, "But then, what is the goal of this anti-hero? Is he a voice against law? He only reiterates that one has to obey the law to be protected by it. If one breaks the law, he must be answerable to it. If you think you are above the law, then there is only fear of God." The character's agenda is not to destabilise but to enforce law through a fiery and extreme form of justice system, he says, adding, "If fear can make a man vote for a criminal, then fear can make the criminal give up crime. That appears to be the anti-hero's agenda." Vadhan, whose real name is Bommadevara Sai Chandravadhan, asserts that he does not encourage vigilantism in his book. "My book is about enforcing the law using an extreme form of justice delivery." This is Vadhan's third novel after "Agniputr: When Agni First Spoke" and "Shatru". He is of the view that there are people who believe they are entitled to more than an average Indian and this sense of entitlement is really the root cause for frustration.

"When there is equal application of laws, they espouse a loss of faith in the legal system with an eye to destabilise unless their needs are met. When doctors treating COVID patients are attacked for front lining the fight against the pandemic, it is an example of the elitist and entitled views that people have," he argues. Nepotism and despotism in society are as old as man is, he says. "It is not limited to a government, country or continent. It is an inherent human quality. If I have power over you, I will exert it. I will abuse it. I will profit from it." "Fear of God", published by TreeShade Books, has recently closed its screen adaptation deal. Vadhan says his book is about right and wrong, a topic loved universally. It deals with religion, corruption, nationalism, patriotism and the army.

It has an investigative feel to it, a love angle, equal measure of action and courtroom drama, and a sense of realism, he says..