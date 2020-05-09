Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vadhan's new book deals with corruption, vigilantism, law

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:26 IST
Vadhan's new book deals with corruption, vigilantism, law

In Vadhan's new book, there is an anti-hero who takes law into his hands but the author says this is not meant to glorify vigilantism and the character's only agenda is to enforce law through a fiery and extreme form of justice system and not destabilize anything. The story of "Fear of God" weaves law, corruption, vigilantism and courtroom drama to follow the three central characters who are looking to achieve the same thing but through different means.

A parliamentarian is brutally murdered. The vigilante's next target is a war hero and top constitutional lawyer. A top police officer has to race against time to stop the killings. The vigilante is as devious as he is effective in instilling the fear of God into those who think they are above the law. When asked whether the anti-hero taking law into his hands in a way glorifies vigilantism, Vadhan says, "But then, what is the goal of this anti-hero? Is he a voice against law? He only reiterates that one has to obey the law to be protected by it. If one breaks the law, he must be answerable to it. If you think you are above the law, then there is only fear of God." The character's agenda is not to destabilise but to enforce law through a fiery and extreme form of justice system, he says, adding, "If fear can make a man vote for a criminal, then fear can make the criminal give up crime. That appears to be the anti-hero's agenda." Vadhan, whose real name is Bommadevara Sai Chandravadhan, asserts that he does not encourage vigilantism in his book. "My book is about enforcing the law using an extreme form of justice delivery." This is Vadhan's third novel after "Agniputr: When Agni First Spoke" and "Shatru". He is of the view that there are people who believe they are entitled to more than an average Indian and this sense of entitlement is really the root cause for frustration.

"When there is equal application of laws, they espouse a loss of faith in the legal system with an eye to destabilise unless their needs are met. When doctors treating COVID patients are attacked for front lining the fight against the pandemic, it is an example of the elitist and entitled views that people have," he argues. Nepotism and despotism in society are as old as man is, he says. "It is not limited to a government, country or continent. It is an inherent human quality. If I have power over you, I will exert it. I will abuse it. I will profit from it." "Fear of God", published by TreeShade Books, has recently closed its screen adaptation deal. Vadhan says his book is about right and wrong, a topic loved universally. It deals with religion, corruption, nationalism, patriotism and the army.

It has an investigative feel to it, a love angle, equal measure of action and courtroom drama, and a sense of realism, he says..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure dispensation of medicines from pharmacy resumes without delay: Delhi HC to AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS to ensure that dispensation of medicines from its pharmacy, which was functioning in limited capacity due to the coronavirus lockdown, resumes without any dela...

Govt disburses Rs 18,253 cr to 9.13 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme during lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 18,253 crore has been disbursed to 9.13 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Under the PM-KISAN Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, ea...

'My ministerial post constitutional', says JD(U) leader as MLC tenure expires

Bihar Information and Public Relations Minister Niraj Kumar on Saturday hit back at the Congress for demanding his resignation due to the expiry of his MLC tenure, asserting he is holding his ministerial post as per constitutional provisi...

Arjun Rampal gives mother, partner adorable Mother's Day shout-out

Not just for his mother, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday has penned an adorable Mothers Day special post for his partner, too. The 47-year-old actor, in an Instagram post, shared his thoughts for his mother and his lady love -- Gab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020