Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,800 in UP; Recovery rate 43 per cent: Official

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh went up to 1,800 on Saturday, while nearly 1,400 people have been discharged so far, a senior official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said the national recovery percentage was 30 percent but the figure was 43 percent in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that people are recovering and returning home," he said. The number of active infection cases is 1,800 as against 1,761 on Friday, while the number of people who have fully recovered has risen from 1,387 to 1,399, the official said.

Prasad stressed that community surveillance will play an important role in the coming days with the return of tens of thousands of migrants. There was a need for the 'gram nigrani samitis' in rural areas and 'mohalla migrant samitis' in urban areas to work strictly, he said.

"All those returning (to the state) are being kept in 21 days' home quarantine and those returning from abroad are also being put in quarantine. There is a need to ensure that infection does not spread and all remain safe," Prasad added. Over one lakh migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh stranded in different parts of the country following the coronavirus-induced lockdown will return to the state by Saturday night in 114 trains, according to officials.

Appealing to the people to adhere to the lockdown rules which would save them from infection, Prasad stressed that steps like social distancing, sanitation including washing hands with soap and using face masks should be followed.