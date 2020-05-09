Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 18:47 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1930 887 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 59 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 585 262 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 146 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6542 2020 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 7403 1872 449 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 653 279 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 51 35 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 836 368 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 153 77 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 794 386 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 505 485 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 200 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 19063 3470 731 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 289 68 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 12 8 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1762 157 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3655 1771 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1132 727 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 118 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 67 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1786 372 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 60266 17797 1929 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 59662 and the death toll at 1981. The ministry said that 17847 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberys life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Febru...

Three killed in road accident in Chittoor

Three persons died and one sustained injury after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle at Chittoor district on Saturday, official said. The injured has been taken to Pileru government general hospital.The incident occurred at G...

‘Cops thrashed by hoodlums outside minister’s house’

Four policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, were injured when a group of men attacked them in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on Friday night. The incident occurred in Chhoti Sadri area near the house of the state Cooperative Min...

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 794

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has reached 794, said the state Health Department. Out of the total number, 386 are discharged and 30 patients have passed away. The total n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020