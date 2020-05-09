PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1930 887 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 59 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 585 262 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 146 21 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6542 2020 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 7403 1872 449 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 653 279 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 51 35 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 836 368 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 153 77 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 794 386 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 505 485 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 200 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 19063 3470 731 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 289 68 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 12 8 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1762 157 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3655 1771 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 40 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1132 727 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 118 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 67 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1786 372 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 60266 17797 1929 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 59662 and the death toll at 1981. The ministry said that 17847 people have so far recovered from the infection.