Mizoram becomes coronavirus-free with recovery of lone patient

Mizoram became coronavirus-free with the discharge of the lone COVID-19 patient from a hospital on Saturday, officials said. It now shares a similar status with four other northeastern states -- Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Mizoram Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana said the state's lone COVID-19 patient, a pastor, was discharged from Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Saturday afternoon after 45 days of intense treatment.

He was discharged from the hospital after four consecutive tests turned negative, the minister said. The pastor, who is in his early 50s and working under the Baptist Church of Mizoram, returned to the state from Amsterdam on March 16. He was pursuing higher study in theology in the Netherlands capital.

He tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 24 and was admitted at ZMC along with his wife and two children. The pastor's wife and children were discharged from the medical college on March 28 after they tested negative for COVID-19. The state health minister thanked doctors, nurses and staffs of ZMC for successfully treating the patient. He said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has congratulated Mizoram for becoming free of COVID-19.

The Union Heath minister has also congratulated the state for the 10 point drop in infant mortality rate (IMR), Lalthangliana said. According to officials of the health department, following his discharge from the hospital, the pastor has been advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days and then undergo medical check-up again.

The patient was accorded a warm welcome by the people of his locality in Aizawl as he was discharged from the medical college..