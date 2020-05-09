Pak shells forward areas along LoC in Poonch

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:26 IST
Pakistani troops engaged in firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of the ceasefire, a defence spokesman said. The ceasefire violation was reported from Degwar sector. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the spokesman said.
"At about 7.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said. The cross-border shelling is going on but there is no report of any casualty on the Indian side so far, the spokesman said.
