Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:31 IST
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at around 7:30 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
A few days ago, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. (ANI)
