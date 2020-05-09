Left Menu
Development News Edition

224 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi, total tally 6,542

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:31 IST
224 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi, total tally 6,542

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital climbed to 6,542 after 224 more people were infected by the coronavirus, the Delhi government said on Saturday. The fresh cases were reported between 4 pm to midnight of May 8.

No fresh death due to the virus was reported in this period. Delhi has so far reported 68 deaths. Of the total cases reported in the city, 4,454 are active while 2,020 patients have been cured of the disease, the health bulletin said.

Delhi government has issued an order regarding providing treatment/quarantine facilities to COVID-19 positive officers/officials of the government, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies and their family members at three designated hotel premises. Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital will provide COVID health care facilities at these premises.

An order has also been issued regarding appointing representatives of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to COVID testing centres also to manage and resolve individual grievances of patients and medical staff. The government has also issued an order for constituting an enquiry committee to look into the various aspects of major discrepancies in the reports of a lab in the national capital.

An order has been issued to furnish compliance report by all the ICMR authorized labs that no lab report for COVID-19 is pending beyond 24 hours in their respective labs..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days: Railways.

Three trains from Karnataka, 2 each from Punjab and TN, 1 from Telangana will ferry stranded people to Bengal over next few days Railways....

More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0

Several companies across sectors ranging from textiles to consumer electronics and liquor to pharma on Saturday informed that they have partially resumed operations after getting permission from local authorities in the third phase of the l...

Mourning AP villagers place bodies of victims in front of LG

Simmering with anger over the loss of lives due to the styrene vapour leak, villagers placed two bodies of the victims in front of LG Polymers on Saturday demanding its closure as people barged into the factory as well while top police offi...

MP: Shanties near pond removed amid lockdown; Cong-BJP fight

Around 20 shanties built illegally on the banks of a pond in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh were removed by local authorities on Saturday morning, officials said. The shanties had encroached on the banks of Ratahara pond, Huzur area tehsil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020