PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 21:02 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1930 887 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 59 34 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 585 262 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 169 24 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6542 2020 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 7797 2091 472 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 6765 290 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 52 35 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 836 368 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 153 77 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 794 386 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 505 485 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3457 1480 211 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 20228 3800 779 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 289 68 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 12 8 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1762 157 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3655 1771 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 6535 1824 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1132 727 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 118 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 67 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1786 372 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 62513 18715 2016 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 59662 and the death toll at 1981. The ministry said that 17847 people have so far recovered from the infection.

