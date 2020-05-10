'We have no food, no money': Migrant workers walking to go back to home state UP from Pune

A group of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, living in Pune's Kondhwa, have been forced to walk to Allahabad amid lockdown. "We have no food and don't have a single rupee to buy food. As we did not receive any information about trains being run from here to Allahabad, hence, we decided to walk to Allahabad. Today we have started our journey and we will reach in about 10 days," Sandeep, one of the daily wage labourers, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajesh said, "We had even visited a nearby police station wherein we were told that there are no transportation available and nothing will be there in coming days. Hence, we had to take the decision to walk to Allahabad." "We've no food left. If we go to our village, we'll at least be able to do farming&eat something," he added.

This is in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the stranded people to reach their native states and several states arranging trains for their people who are stuck in other states due to lockdown. (ANI)