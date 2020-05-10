Left Menu
'We have no food, no money': Migrant workers walking to go back to home state UP from Pune

A group of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, living in Pune's Kondhwa, have been forced to walk to Allahabad amid lockdown.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 07:52 IST
Rajesh, one of the migrant labourers, speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A group of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, living in Pune's Kondhwa, have been forced to walk to Allahabad amid lockdown. "We have no food and don't have a single rupee to buy food. As we did not receive any information about trains being run from here to Allahabad, hence, we decided to walk to Allahabad. Today we have started our journey and we will reach in about 10 days," Sandeep, one of the daily wage labourers, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajesh said, "We had even visited a nearby police station wherein we were told that there are no transportation available and nothing will be there in coming days. Hence, we had to take the decision to walk to Allahabad." "We've no food left. If we go to our village, we'll at least be able to do farming&eat something," he added.

This is in the backdrop of the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the stranded people to reach their native states and several states arranging trains for their people who are stuck in other states due to lockdown. (ANI)

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

