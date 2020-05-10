House wall collapses in Mumbai; 14 rescued

Fourteen people were rescued after the wall of a house collapsed in suburban Kandivali on Sunday morning, an official said. Two of those rescued received minor injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said.

The wall of the ground-plus-two-floor structure, known as Dipjyoti chawl, located in Lalji Pada area collapsed early morning, an official at the disaster control room said. Some locals said the incident took place when residents were asleep and they were unable to come out.

Seven persons stranded on the upper floors were rescued after firefighters cut the grill and brought them down with the help of a ladder, the official said, adding that total 14 people brought out to safety from the structure. Four fire engines, a rescue van and an ambulance were pressed into service.

Two persons, aged 45 and 48, received minor injuries and were admitted to Oscar Hospital, he said. Rescue operation was still underway at the site, he said.