Dust storm, light rains hit Delhi
In a sudden change of weather, dust storm enveloped the national capital on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 12:59 IST
In a sudden change of weather, dust storm enveloped the national capital on Sunday. Some parts of Delhi also witnessed light rains along with strong winds.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a thunderstorm with rain in Delhi for today. The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for tomorrow. (ANI)
