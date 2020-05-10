Left Menu
Development News Edition

SHG members provide 1.5 crore meals to needy & helpless people during lockdown in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 13:18 IST
SHG members provide 1.5 crore meals to needy & helpless people during lockdown in Odisha

The members of women Self Help Groups (SHG) in Odisha have provided more than 1.5 crore meals to the needy and helpless people during the lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials said. As part of efforts to provide food security to the helpless people, members of Mission Shakti SHGs have provided 2.05 lakh meals to Aahar Kendras, subsidized food centres in municipal areas, they said.

Similarly, the SHGs have provided meals to 44,832 patients in different hospitals during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a senior official said. So far, a total of 7,127 SHGs have provided over 1.56 crore meals, involving themselves in the preparation of cooked food both in rural and urban areas of the state, said Sujata R. Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Director, Mission Shakti.

Recognising their role, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also highly appreciated the selfless service, enthusiasm and sincerity of Mission Shakti SHGs for their active participation in food security and social security programmes during extraordinary situation due to COVID-19 lockdown, she said. Keeping in view their contribution in providing food security to destitute and helpless people in such difficult situation, the chief minister has also announced an incentive of Rs 2 per meal for them.

This apart, as many as 1,242 SHGs have prepared more than 40 lakh masks during the lockdown, while about 8,000 members are providing dry ration and vegetables through 595 ration shops and 154 mobile vans. So far, 15,274 quintals of vegetable and dry ration have been sold by them, Karthikeyan said. In addition to their active role during the lockdown with devotion and sincerity, around 70 lakh members of Mission Shakti SHGs are also involved in economic activities such as fish farming, mushroom farming, dairy farming, supply of take home ration (THR) to Anganwadi Centers, management of farm ponds and fair price shops under public distribution system, she said.

During lockdown period, mothers of Mission Shakti have been provided with credit assistance to the tune of Rs 145 crore in zero interest through linkage with different banks from the month of April till date. Now, with thousands of migrant Odias who were stranded in different parts of the country returning to Odisha, the women SHGs need to play another important role. They will have to ensure that the returnees strictly adhere to the quarantine guidelines and their family members maintain social distancing, she said.

The Mission Shakti Director said the SHGs members should lead the fight against COVID-19 in their respective villages by keeping their family members away from the quarantine centre and by not allowing the returnees to visit their home without spending the mandatory quarantine period in the temporary medical centres. On Saturday, 3,18,630 destitute and helpless persons were provided with food in 4,994 gram panchayats. Similarly, in areas under 114 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), 35,154 people have been served with food on the day, official sources said.

So far over 53,000 people have returned to to the state and the returnees are being directly sent to the quarantine centres set up in their respective panchayat areas, official sources said, adding as many as 14,308 temporary medical centres have been readied in 6798 gram panchayats of the state..

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently. In the Public Health Nursing study of 1,556 adolescents in Korea, 55.1 per cent repor...

Study shows elderly people living in rural areas likely to have better mental well-being

While mental well-being of the elderly refers to how they perceive their everyday existence, i.e., if their outlook is positive or negative, which, in turn, makes their life pleasant or unpleasant. A recent study shows that there is a link ...

Decision to allow COVID-19 positive ambulance driver leave Assam draws flak

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said an ambulance driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was allowed to leave for Mumbai as he was asymptomatic, drawing flak from netizens on his social media accounts. On Saturday night...

Bundesliga restart blow as Dresden squad placed in 14-day quarantine

Dynamo Dresden placed their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine, just a week from the restart of the Bundesliga season, after the club reported two more cases of coronavirus. The decision, taken on Saturday, means that Dynamo, who are bot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020