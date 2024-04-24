Odisha is first state in India to present separate agriculture budget: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik kicked off the election campaign from Hinjili constituency on Wednesday. He stated that Odisha is the first state in India to present a separate agriculture budget. Naveen Patnaik said, "This decade will be a golden era for the youth of the state as the government is placing emphasis on employment and skill development. We will bring a Youth budget in the state. Odisha is the first state in India to present a separate agriculture Budget."

He further remarked that the coming decade will belong to Odisha. "Development is our identity. However, opposition parties are playing politics on every issue and opposing developmental activities. They had opposed projects including the Shree Mandir Prikrama project. People of the state are aware of it. The coming decade will belong to Odisha," he added.

5T Chairman VK Pandian also addressed a public rally in Hinjili Assembly Constituency in Ganjam district. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat. However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats.

This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

