21 Indians from Uzbekistan brought to Delhi

21 Indians from Uzbekistan brought to DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:10 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said 21 Indians from Uzbekistan have arrived in Delhi and the flight will be carrying back Uzbek nationals and Indian medicine assistance to Tashkent
"21 Indians from Uzbekistan have just arrived in Delhi on board UZB 3561. The flight will be carrying back Uzbek nationals and Indian medicine assistance to Tashkent. Good work by Team @amb_tashkent under Ambassador @santjha #VandeBharatMission," Jaishankar said in a tweet
The Indians have been brought back under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.
