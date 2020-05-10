Two Shramik special trains bring back migrants to Ranchi from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
Two Shramik special trains brought back migrant labourers to Ranchi from Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru in Karnataka on Sunday.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:19 IST
Two Shramik special trains brought back migrant labourers to Ranchi from Vellore in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru in Karnataka on Sunday. "The people who have returned here are really happy and thankful to the Jharkhand government. We have instructed them to stay in home quarantine. Some of the people coming from Karnataka were charged for the ticket, this is really unfortunate," Amba Prasad, MLA Hazaribagh said.
"Sonia madam (Sonia Gandhi) has said that it be ensured that none of them is charged for travelling. Congress will return their money," she added. A labourer claimed that he was charged Rs 960 for the train ticket. (ANI)
