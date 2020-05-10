Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:48 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1980 925 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 62 36 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 653 330 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 173 24 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 6923 2069 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 7797 2091 472 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 695 291 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 56 35 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 836 368 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 156 78 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 848 422 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 512 489 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3457 1480 211 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 20228 3800 779 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 362 68 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1762 157 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3753 1924 107 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 7204 1959 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1163 751 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 136 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 68 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3462 1504 74 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1786 372 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 64244 19342 2043 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 62939 and the death toll at 2109. The ministry said that 19358 people have so far recovered from the infection.

