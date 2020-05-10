Delhi school teacher involved in distributing ration, husband die of COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:30 IST
A contractual woman teacher of a North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run school and her husband have died after contracting coronavirus, the civic body said on Sunday. She died on the night of May 4 in a hospital where she was admitted since May 2. Her COVID-19 test report came positive on May 5, according to a statement by the civic body. The 45-year-old woman teacher's husband also died of COVID-19 on May 3. The couple is survived by two young sons. Their home has been sanitised twice, it said.

The Delhi BJP and Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh have demanded that the AAP government pay Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the family members of the teacher. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said the "file for compensation to the family is being moved" by it.

The teacher, who was deputed for distribution of ration under a Delhi government scheme, had last come to work on April 18. She was supposed to come to work again on April 25 but didn't, an NDMC official said. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari expressed grief over the death of the teacher.

"She died while on duty of distributing ration in Burari. The Delhi government should give compensation of Rs one crore and job to one of her family member," he said. Ram Niwas Solanki, general secretary of Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh, also demanded a compensation of Rs one crore for the kin of the deceased teacher.

Meanwhile, a malaria Inspector of Karol Bagh zone has tested positive for COVID-19. He was taken to LNJP hospital and after preliminary check-up he was discharged with advice of home-isolation, an official said.  Nineteen of his contacts have been traced and all have been advised home quarantine since they all are asymptomatic as of now, he said..

