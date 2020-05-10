Left Menu
U'khand: 3 yoga teachers held for sexually harassing Japanese woman in Rishikesh

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:27 IST
U'khand: 3 yoga teachers held for sexually harassing Japanese woman in Rishikesh

Three yoga teachers were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a Japanese woman, police said

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Muni ki Reti Police Station on Saturday accusing the trio working at a yoga school in Aam Bagh area here of pressurising her to have sex with them, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Ritesh Shah said. The accused were arrested from their residence on Sunday on the basis of the complaint, he said

They were identified as Harikishan (43) from Amritsar, Chandrakant (32) from Raiwala in Dehradun and Somraj (23) from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

