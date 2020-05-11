Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state

Ministry of Railways on Monday announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:15 IST
Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Railways on Monday announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state. The Ministry has issued modified guidelines on the movement of stranded persons by Shramik special trains.

In a letter to General Manager/Indian Railways and Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs, Ministry of Railways informed about the modified guidelines, "Up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- may be provided in the destination state on the request of state government authorities and the train capacity should be equal to the number of sleeper berths on the train." Earlier, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union territories (UTs) urging them to allow receiving of all Shramik special trains without any hindrance and facilitate faster movement of stranded migrant workers to their native places. He also requested states to cooperate with Indian Railways in running more 'Shramik' special trains.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. The special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country due to lockdown.

The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended till May 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants stranded in Greece by COVID-19 fly to UK

A group of 50 refugees and asylum seekers flew from Greece to Britain on Monday to reunite with relatives in a transfer that had been held up by the coronavirus lockdown. The group includes 16 unaccompanied minors, Greek migration ministry ...

UK union leader says PM was confusing on lockdown unwind

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons statement on unwinding the coronavirus lockdown was confusing and he dumbfounded many people, leading trade union leader Len McCluskey said on Monday.The prime ministers response last night was both con...

COVID-19: Domestic flights in Pakistan remain suspended till May 13

Pakistan has extended the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 13 as part of the governments plan to stem the spread of the coronavirus which has claimed 667 lives and infected over 30,000 people in the country. Pakistan Civil ...

China says lodged stern representations with New Zealand over Taiwan

China has lodged stern representations with New Zealand for supporting Taiwans entry into the World Health Organization as an observer, urging the country to abide by the so-called One China principle to avoid undermining bilateral relation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020