River Heights Society in Ghaziabad closed for outsiders

The River Heights Society in Ghaziabad has been closed for outsiders in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The society, which is situated in the Rajnagar Extension area of the city, has around 4,000 flats within its premises.

"Whosoever brings their relatives to society will be fined an amount of Rs 11,000. If they still do not obey the regulations then their electricity connections will be cut. All the fine amount will be deposited in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES)," Subodh Tyagi, President of RWA, River Heights Society said. "The society is continuously appealing to the residents that no outside person should be allowed to enter here. Even if only a single person gets infected, it would be dangerous for the entire community and the society could be sealed. If that happens, people will face a lot of troubles," he added. (ANI)