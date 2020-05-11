Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture experts advise Telangana to implement govt regulated farming

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:44 IST
Agriculture experts advise Telangana to implement govt regulated farming

Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI): Agriculture experts and officials have suggested to the Telangana government that there should be a regulated policy in the state by which farmers should cultivate crops as suggested by the government and they should follow the administration's directions on the cropping pattern. At a review meeting here on Sunday, chaired by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,they advised the government that those farmers who have not cultivated the crops as suggested by the government should not be given the 'Rythu Bandhu' (an agriculture investment support scheme) benefits and they also should not be paid the Minimum Support Price for their produce, an official release said.

Rao held a review on crop cultivation pattern in the state, identification of alternative crops, to make farmers go in for a regulatory cultivation, ensuring the Minimum Support Price for the agriculture produce and other related issues. The experts from the agriculture sector said instead of farmers cultivating the crops as per their wishes, the farmers should invariably go in for the crops as suggested by the agriculture scientists, officials and experts and a policy in this regard should be enacted, the release said.

The agriculture experts, who gave several suggestions to the government on measures to be taken to make agriculture profitable in Telangana state, also made it clear that crops should be cultivated in the State, based on the food habits of the people and those having high demand in the markets. The government should decide on which crop the farmer should cultivate and it is important that the entire cultivation is done based on this policy, they made it clear.

To cultivate in this pattern, there should be government regulation and that awareness should come among farmers on this matter, they said. Also, to make farmers get used to the new cultivation policy, the government should act with some stringent measures, they proposed.

Rao said he will directly meet the field level agriculture officers on the comprehensive agriculture policy to be implemented in the state. The chief minister noted that farmers should go in for diversification of crops instead of cultivating a same crop and incurr losses, the release added.

On Saturday, Rao had instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive agriculture policy for the state with an aim to make the agriculture sector profitable. Rao said he would be talking to farmers through clusters, farmers groups such as Rythu Bandhu Samithis and agriculture officers through a video conference very soon.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga teams in isolation ahead of season restart

German soccer teams started the week in isolation on Monday after going into seven-day quarantine ahead of the Bundesliga season restart on Saturday, with club bosses saying completing the campaign amid the coronavirus outbreak will not be ...

Iran's navy says 19 killed in friendly-fire missile accident in Gulf - TV

An Iranian missile that struck a support ship in a friendly-fire incident has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15 others, Irans navy said in a statement on Monday.It said the incident occurred during a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman on Sun...

Swedish c.bankers agree balance sheet, not rate, main tool to help virus-hit economy

Swedish rate-setters were united on seeing balance sheet measures as currently the best way of conducting policy amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the minutes of the central banks latest meeting, published on Monday, showed.At the...

Aarogya Setu data only shared with government officials directly involved in COVID-19 interventions, "highly encrypted" says Niti Aayog CEO

The Central governments Aarogya Setu mobile application is based on privacy-first by design principle keeping in mind the safety and privacy of users data, said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog. He added that the user data from the app would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020