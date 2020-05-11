COVID-19 lockdown: Over 3,000 migrant workers in UP's Shamli sent home

Over 3,000 stranded workers were sent home in buses by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, officials said on Monday. The authorities sent 3,442 migrant workers to their homes in 103 buses on Sunday, they said.

Some of these workers had come to Uttar Pradesh from other states, including Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab, Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur said. The remaining 700 workers stranded here due to the COVID-19 lockdown will also be sent back to their homes, the district magistrate added.