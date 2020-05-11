Left Menu
Development News Edition

38 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, tally now 2018

PTI | Vja | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:46 IST
38 fresh COVID-19 cases in AP, tally now 2018

With 38 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the COVID- 19Ntally crossed the 2,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Monday to touch 2,018 in just 60 days after the first infection was detected in the state. The first coronavirus case was reported in AP on March 12 and the number crossed the 1,000 mark on April 25.

And by May 11 the COVID-19 cases shot past the 2,000 mark. The rise in cases was primarily due to the record number of samples being tested in the state, medical and health department officials said, noting that 1,81,144 tests were conducted till date.

In the last 24 hours, 7,409 tests were conducted. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 38 new cases were added to the states tally but at the same time 73 patients got discharged from hospitals, thereby reducing the number of active cases to 975.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 45. In all 998 coronavirus patients had recovered, according to the latest bulletin.

The Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market connection was evident in the spurt in cases in districts like Chittoor and Kurnool and they added nine each. Anantapuramu district reported eight, Guntur five, Krishna and Visakhapatnam three each and SPS Nellore one fresh case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

In Kurnool, 28 patients were discharged after recovery, 22 in Guntur, 14 in SPS Nellore, five in Krishna and two each in Kadapa and Srikakulam..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the novel coronavirus right now To work or not to workLaunching lockdowns was a relatively simple process Winding them down is going to be much more complex. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discovered t...

Katy Perry makes quarantine confession, says she cries 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

For American singer-songwriter Katy perry, pregnancy has been an emotional experience. According to Fox News, the 35-year-old pop star appeared during Saturdays SHEIN Together Livestream event, where she performed a handful of songs before ...

Delhi govt to transfer Rs 5,000 to registered construction workers for second consecutive month

Delhi government has decided to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of registered construction workers for the second straight month. The Delhi government had taken a decision to deposit Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of the registered...

Doctors' body requests Union health min to reconsider revised policy for discharge of COVID-19 patients

A representative body of medical practitioners in government service of West Bengal has urged Union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, to reconsider the revised policy for the discharge of COVID-19 patients prepared in consultation with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020