Over 100 trains to run daily to facilitate movement of stranded workers

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Railways on Monday said over a hundred trains will operate daily for next few weeks to facilitate faster movement of stranded workers to their native places. "More than a hundred trains are expected to run daily for next few weeks to facilitate faster movement of stranded workers to their native places," the MHA said in a statement.

The MHA and Railways held a video conference with State and Union Territories Nodal Officers to review operation of Shramik Special trains to facilitate faster movement of stranded workers to their native places. It was appreciated that more than 450 trains, including 101 on Sunday, have departed carrying several lakh migrant workers.

Several issues were discussed and redressed during the conference and it was emphasised that migrant labour should be reassured that sufficient number of trains would be run for travel of all those wishing to go home. (ANI)