Screen separating driver, passengers in Kerala cabs to prevent spread of coronavirus

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a private taxi firm has fixed a transparent partition between the driver seat and the rear passenger seat in its cabs in Kerala's Kochi.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:24 IST
Partition between front and rear seats in cabs in Kerala to prevent spread of COVID-19. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a private taxi firm has fixed a transparent partition between the driver seat and the rear passenger seat in its cabs in Kerala's Kochi. The initiative was taken by the taxi firm on suggestions given by Ernakulam district administration. These taxis have been deployed for transportation of those returning by repatriation flights and ships.

Earlier on Sunday, Air India evacuation flight from Kuala Lumpur with 177 passengers and 2 infants on board landed at Cochin International Airport. India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. Operation Vande Bharat Mission is expected to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights.(ANI)

