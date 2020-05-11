Leh police facilitates shifting of mentally challenged man to Srinagar

A 37-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, who had become “psychologically maladaptive” owing to his inability to get his regular medicines amid the coronavirus-driven lockdown, was looked after by the police which later shifted him a mental asylum in Srinagar. “Mohammad Yasin Malik, a psychiatric patient, was residing in a rented room in Leh and had become a threat to the safety and security of self and others because of his inability to get his regular dose of medicines and supervised treatment,” a police official said on Monday.

He said the local police intervened last week after getting information about his condition. After consultation with specialists of SNM Hospital, he was provided with medicines and food, the official said, adding as prescribed by the specialists, the medication for the patient was arranged from Jammu.

Later with the help of district administration, the official said the patient was shifted to the mental asylum in Srinagar for further treatment, he said..