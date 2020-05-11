Left Menu
Nagaland Muslim body asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:55 IST
An organization of Muslims of Nagaland on Monday advised community members stranded outside the state because of the ongoing lockdown to stay put where they are for at least two months. In a statement here, the Muslim Council Dimapur (MCD) said the advisory was issued after consulting community elders and masjid committees of Dimapur and Kohima.

Majority of the Muslims of Nagaland live in these two districts. The state government has started the process of registration of its citizens stranded in other parts of the country through a web portal, and it has received over 15,500 applications, said Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha.

After considering the situation that might arise after the arrival of stranded Muslims into Dimapur and Kohima, the "MCD has decided to advice all stranded Muslims not to return to Nagaland for at least next two months or till such time the Government declare that the situation as normal [sic]," MCD working president Ahidur Rahman said. This decision is taken for the greater interest of the community and the safety and wellbeing of all citizens of Nagaland, Rahman said in the statement.

He also informed the stranded people of the community, particularly students, that the MCD would try to help them "in any other way" or request the state government to extend assistance to those in need. One person of Nagaland had tested positive for COVID- 19 in Assam. He recovered and was discharged from a hospital there. Nagaland currently has no active case.

