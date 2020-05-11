Left Menu
14 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka; tally now 862

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Monday, even as data revealed that 76 per cent of the total 862 COVID-19 infections in the state are asymptomatic. As per the data shared by the Karnataka state COVID-19 war room, set up the government, 657 cases, which is 76 per cent of the 862 cases, are asymptomatic, while 24 per cent-that is 205- are symptomatic.

"As of 5:00 PM on May 11, cumulatively 862 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges," the health department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 404 active cases, 395 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while nine are in ICU.

Meanwhile, 326 Indians stuck abroad, who arrived in the city from London this morning, are asymptomatic, the government said. Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said "326 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from London today morning are asymptomatic and have been shifted to six different quarantine facilities in 13 buses.

All of them will be tested twice during the 14-day quarantine period and swab collection will be done at their place of stay," he added. The passengers, who landed at the Kempegowda international airport here at around 4.45 a.m, were screened and later were transported in Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses to quarantine facilities identified by authorities.

According to sources, rooms were offered in 18 five-star hotels and resorts, 26 three-star hotels and 40 budget hotels for quarantining, for which the passengers will have to bear the cost. This was the first set of over 10,000 stranded people from Karnataka who will be returning to their home state in the days to come.

Top government officials had recently said an approximate list of more than 10,000 of the state's people stranded abroad, who will be returning to their home state, has come from the government of India. The 14 new cases confirmed on Monday include three from Davangere, two each from Bidar and Bagalkote, one each from Kalaburagi, Shiggavi in Haveri, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Hassan (admitted in Mandya hospital) and Anantapur in Andra Pradesh (admitted in Bengaluru).

While most cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, three are with travel history to Mumbai, one with travel history to Ahmedabad, and the other person's contact is under tracing. From across the state, most numbers of infections have been reported in Bengaluru urban with 178 cases, followed by Belagavi 113 and Mysuru 88.

Out of 426 patients discharged, maximum 91 are from Bengaluru urban, 84 from Mysuru, 44 from Kalaburagi. A total of 1,11,595 samples were tested, of which 4,284 were tested on Monday alone, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said 1,06,467 samples have reported as negative, and out of them 4,201 were reported negative today.

