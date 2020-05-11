Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR, NCDC to start serosurvey to monitor COVID-19 prevalence at district level

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:59 IST
ICMR, NCDC to start serosurvey to monitor COVID-19 prevalence at district level

Two government research bodies at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus are in the process of initiating a population-based serosurvey to monitor the trend in prevalence of the infection at the district level, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Centre for Disease Control will collaborate with key stakeholders for the survey at 10 health facilities (6 public and 4 private).

A serosurvey involves testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against that infection. The ministry said in a document uploaded on its website that there is a need to establish systematic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 infection in all districts of the country.

"This surveillance will be in addition to the routine testing as per current testing guidelines," it stated. The survey will include 200 samples a week and 800 samples per month, it said.

It would test outpatient attendees (non-ILI patients) and pregnant women among the low-risk group, and health care workers among the high-risk population. At least 100 samples per week and 400 per month of healthcare workers from selected districts would be tested.

The document stated that throat/nasal swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests and samples would be tested in a one-time pool of 25.  "Results of this sample pooling is only for surveillance purposes. It should not be used for diagnosis of individual patients. In addition to throat/nasal swabs, blood samples should be collected for detecting IgG antibodies for ELISA testing. In subsequent rounds, IgG ELISA based testing of serum samples will replace RTPCR based testing for surveillance purpose," it said. Data on demographic characteristics will be collected on a specifically designed standard data collection form.

The data will be analyzed locally for action using standard indicator formats. Indicators for person, place, time and trend analysis will be made. Data collation and dissemination will take place as decided jointly by ICMR and department of health and family welfare, it said..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's health ministry confirms 486 new coronavirus cases, reports one additional death

Singapores health ministry on Monday confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,822.The health ministry said the number of cases, the lowest in a week, were partly distorted by fewer tests being processed as o...

Liquor stock missing case: Senior Haryana IAS officer T C Gupta to head SIT        '

The Haryana government on Monday appointed senior IAS officer T C Gupta as head of the special investigation team SIT to probe the alleged theft of seized liquor from two godowns in Sonipat district. About the liquor stock going missing, Ho...

Potential for new breakthrough in trade, science in post-COVID-19: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said there will be potential for new breakthrough in economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas after the coronavirus crisis ends. Addressing the Indo-Bangladesh virtual confe...

China's Wuhan plans city-wide testing for coronavirus over period of 10 days - sources

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of Chinas coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct city-wide nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days, according to an internal document seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020