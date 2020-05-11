Left Menu
Total 6,00 stranded people returns Ladakh amid lockdown

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:28 IST
Over 1,300 stranded Ladakhis, including students, reached here on Monday, taking the total number of those evacuated from different parts of the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown to over 6200, a spokesperson said. The latest group, belonging to Leh and Kargil district, arrived in 37 buses and 101 light vehicles, he said.

With this, the Union Territory Administration has so far ensured evacuation of over 6,200 residents, including students, in 324 buses and 276 light vehicles. "Strict norms of social distancing and other safety and health precautions including sanitisation of the buses, wearing of masks as per standard operating procedures have been duly followed," the spokesperson said. Moreover, strict screening of each and every passenger as well as the drivers and helpers of the inbound vehicles is being done at the screening points established at Meenamarg, he said.

