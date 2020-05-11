Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union HRD Minister launches Central University of Odisha helpline "Bharosa" to help students

To help relieve the distress of students during the COVID-19 crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday launched Central University of Odisha helpline "Bharosa" and its helpline number through a virtual platform in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:36 IST
Union HRD Minister launches Central University of Odisha helpline "Bharosa" to help students
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. . Image Credit: ANI

To help relieve the distress of students during the COVID-19 crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday launched Central University of Odisha helpline "Bharosa" and its helpline number through a virtual platform in New Delhi. The helpline number is 08046801010.

According to an official release, the helpline aims at providing cognitive emotional rehabilitation services to all university students of Odisha. Pokhriyal lauded the efforts of central government to contain the coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and outlined the efforts of the Ministry to safeguard the future of students.

He emphasised the steps taken with regard to the new academic calendar and virtual mode of education. The Minister said that the mental health concerns of the students were of great importance and the helpline launched by the Central University of Odisha was a great step towards addressing any such issues. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine

The SP 500 ticked higher on Monday as gains in healthcare and technology stocks countered losses in financials, while investors kept an eye on new coronavirus cases as several countries ease lockdowns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was headed for i...

Airport Model screening for COVID-19 planned at 3 rly stations in Ker

Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 PTI With Indian Railways all set to partially commence some train services from Tuesday to help those stranded in various places, Kerala government plans to put in place airport-model COVID-19 screening at three r...

JNU bags project on COVID-19 research

Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the varsity has bagged a project on COVID-19 research from BIRAC, a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology. The Biotechnology Indust...

CCI dismisses complaint of alleged unfair biz practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors, Polaris Industries

The Competition Commission on Monday dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices against Eicher Polaris, Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries Inc. Eicher Polaris is a joint venture between Eicher Motors and Polaris Industries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020