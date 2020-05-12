Left Menu
4 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand; total cases rise to 161

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 00:15 IST
Four more people including three Surat returnees tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 161 in Jharkhand. Three persons of Giridih and one belonging to hotspot Hindpiri locality in the state capital were found to be afflicted with COVID-19, health officials said.

The three persons of Giridih were among 77 migrant workers who had returned from Surat in Gujarat, he said. Giridih Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said that Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 CrPC have been promulgated in the three villages from where the three positive cases were found to prevent the spread of the contagion.

Officials said the state now has 80 active cases and 78 have recovered. Two persons died of the disease while one patient succumbed due to Comorbidity conditions..

