2 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in Tripura

2 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive in TripuraPTI | Agartala | Updated: 12-05-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 01:12 IST
Two more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 154, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. "In a massive COVID19 test among 750 civilian and BSF in Dhalai dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 positive. All patients are responding well to the treatment.
With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our state will be corona free," Deb tweeted. Earlier, addressing a press conference, Law Minister and cabinet spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said the frequency of corona tests in the state is higher than the national average.
"When the national average is 1280 per million, it is 2400 per million in Tripura. So far as the frequency of tests is concerned, Tripura stands fifth after Delhi, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said. Nath said samples from 10,344 people were collected so far of which 9,794 tests were completed.
- READ MORE ON:
- Biplab Kumar Deb
- BSF
- Tripura
- Ratan Lal Nath
- Dhalai
- Tamil Nadu
- Andhra Pradesh
- Goa
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu: Ambulance stopped for VIP convoy to pass in Chennai
52 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu
Four boats with over 90 people arrive in Andhra's Edurumondi village from Tamil Nadu amid lockdown
2 deaths, 104 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
With 203 new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu tally now at 2,526