Left Menu
Development News Edition

Risk management, to HR dynamics: Lessons from COVID-19 to take centre stage at B-schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:03 IST
Risk management, to HR dynamics: Lessons from COVID-19 to take centre stage at B-schools

The lessons learnt from COVID-19 pandemic and long term consequences of the disruption caused by the lockdown, are set to take centre stage at premiere business schools in the country with many of them already gearing up to introduce them in the curriculum. Effects on economy, changing dynamic of Human Resources management due to work from home, price controls, sustainability, localism, business strategies for natural disasters and epidemics, risk management, decision making under uncertainty, are among the topics that are being discussed for inclusion in academic learning and discussions.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta, Director Anju Seth told PTI that several colleagues at the institute are actively following the recent developments and their consequences will be incorporated and discussed as part of courses in Economics, Business Environment, Strategy, Marketing and other areas. "As business schools we have to step in and create content which can inform businesses and managers moving forward. I also expect that the nature of such an attempt should be rooted in cross-disciplinary elements," said Professor Vipul Mathur from the institute's Economics Group. "For instance, in the standard macroeconomics course, we mostly delve on how to think about standard shocks that the economy is subjected to, and how such shocks get reverberated through the economy," Mathur said.

He said the courses available do no offer any readymade pandemic plan for economic policy, be it fiscal or monetary. "This also makes for a very exciting time to build a course, the content and application of which will, literally, be unfolding in real time. The challenge will be to go back to the drawing board with the broad contours of standard economics that we know of and then weave in this pandemic shock with some cross-disciplinary insights from areas of strategy and finance," he added. According to G Raghuram, Director, IIM Bangalore, the faculty is working on different aspects of the pandemic including impact on start-ups, technology, economy and business as well as education.

"Our faculty is at the forefront of thought leadership on different aspects of the pandemic – impact on start-ups, technology, economy and business, education, healthcare etc. They have been sharing their ideas in different forms. "Some faculty members are developing more researched papers which could go onto being published in academic journals. Much of this will flow into classrooms as applications of concepts. There could also be cases written which would lead to material for classroom discussion," he told PTI.

While IIM Lucnow and IIM Indore are also working on introducing various aspects of COVID-19 pandemic in the curriculum, IIM Raipur and Sambalpur are yet to take a call on this. According to academicians at Gurgaon-based Management Development Institute (MDI), students should be prepared to face such transition in the corporate world.

"In the light of COVID 19, a 'new normal' is a less financially leveraged world with more government interventions. Businesses may experience more prudence, less consumerism and low risk investment," said Rupamanjari Sinha Ray, Assistant Professor, Economics Area, MDI Gurgaon. Social distancing and low growth have led to new business and economic challenges due to reverse migration, unemployment, low productivity, investment and liquidity challenges, public policy changes, and low international trade, she noted.

"Strategic changes in organizations and expansionary fiscal policies are required for sustainable growth. Students should be prepared to face such transition in the corporate world, she said. Ray said learning pedagogy in B-Schools may include online teaching mode along with case studies and discussions on COVID related macroeconomic environmental analysis, risk management, decision making under uncertainty, resource optimization, business ethics dilemma, behavioural changes and low-cost innovation in various industrial sectors. The curriculum may incorporate new business opportunities for India due to geo-political and economic changes," she added.

Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, which is known for its HR-focused course, said future business leaders need enhanced "Resilience Quotient" to respond to unpredictable events like pandemics and similar adverse black swan-like events. "B-Schools must incorporate in their curriculum the widespread adverse impact and learnings of pandemics like COVID 19 on society at large and business in particular. More importantly, the community at large and organizations, in particular, need to take conscious resilience-building measures to withstand and overcome unpredictable events that have an adverse impact - globally or locally," said Sunil Varughese, Chief Brand & Sustainability Officer, XLRI "Future business leaders should develop skill-sets over time to enhance their 'Resilience Quotient' to respond to unpredictable events like pandemics and similar adverse black swan-like events," he said.

Moreover, organizations both small and large need to proactively react compassionately to help mitigate the pain and sufferings of internal and external stakeholders and society at large during such adverse events," he added. The country has been under a lockdown since March 25 to contain spread of COVID-19 throwing economic activities out of gear. The lockdown has been extended till May 17.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Summer solstice at Stonehenge to be livestreamed

The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, a highlight of the year for thousands of British pagans, druids and assorted revelers. English Heritage, which looks after the ancient stone circle, says rest...

Maha govt allows export units of diamond and jewellery to commence operations

The Maharashtra government has allowed designated export units of diamond and jewellery to commence operations with a limited workforce during the lockdown. It is perceived as a significant move as the city houses Bharat Diamond Bourse and ...

Five surfers drown in rough, foamy seas off Dutch coast

Five surfers have drowned in rough and foamy seas off the Dutch coast near The Hague, emergency services said on Tuesday.The victims were among a group of surfers who set out from Scheveningen beach despite strong winds early on Monday even...

Nepal's coronavirus cases increases to 191; with 57 new cases: Health Ministry

Nepal on Tuesday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, the highest in a single day, taking the total infections in the country to 191, the health ministry said. Nepal, which has entered the 50th day of its nationwide lockdown to contain the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020