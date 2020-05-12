Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total of 542 Shramik Special trains operationalized till 12 May

In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:16 IST
Total of 542 Shramik Special trains operationalized till 12 May
In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. Image Credit: ANI

Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains,Indian Railways had decided to operate "Shramik Special" trains.

As on 12th May 2020, a total of 542 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, in which 448 trains had reached its destination and 94 trains are in transit.

These 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (117 Trains), Chattisgarh (1 Train), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (27 Trains), Karnataka (1 Train), Madhya Pradesh (38 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (29 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Tamil Nadu (1 Train), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.

In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

AfCFTA could help African economies recover from impact of COVID-19: ECA

The director of regional integration and trade at the Economic Commission for Africa ECA, Stephen Karingi, told an online group of journalists on 11 May 2020 that the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA could help African economies r...

Summer solstice at Stonehenge to be livestreamed

The coronavirus pandemic has scuttled summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, a highlight of the year for thousands of British pagans, druids and assorted revelers. English Heritage, which looks after the ancient stone circle, says rest...

Maha govt allows export units of diamond and jewellery to commence operations

The Maharashtra government has allowed designated export units of diamond and jewellery to commence operations with a limited workforce during the lockdown. It is perceived as a significant move as the city houses Bharat Diamond Bourse and ...

Five surfers drown in rough, foamy seas off Dutch coast

Five surfers have drowned in rough and foamy seas off the Dutch coast near The Hague, emergency services said on Tuesday.The victims were among a group of surfers who set out from Scheveningen beach despite strong winds early on Monday even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020