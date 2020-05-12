Total of 542 Shramik Special trains operationalized till 12 May
Subsequent to the Ministry of Home Affairs order regarding movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains,Indian Railways had decided to operate "Shramik Special" trains.
As on 12th May 2020, a total of 542 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country, in which 448 trains had reached its destination and 94 trains are in transit.
These 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (117 Trains), Chattisgarh (1 Train), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (27 Trains), Karnataka (1 Train), Madhya Pradesh (38 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (29 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Tamil Nadu (1 Train), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).
These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur,Muzzaffarpur, Saharsa etc.
In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.
