2 brothers drown in Hooghly river near Kolkata

Two teenage brothers drowned in the Hooghly river on Tuesday in Budge Budge town near Kolkata, police said. They have been identified as Piyush Tiwari (15) and Aman Kumar Tiwari (18), police said.

The incident happened in the Balighat area of the town in the South 24 Parganas district when Piyush went down the bank to get soil from the river, considered holy, and lost balance, they said. Soon, Aman jumped into the river to save him but both of them drowned, police said.

Their father, Pradip Kumar Tiwari, works at a jute mill in Howrah, which is on the opposite bank. The family is originally from Bankura but lived in a rent rented apartment at a government housing complex in the Sarengabad area in Budge Budge, police said. The two brothers accompanied their father to the jetty from where he took a ferry to go to work and following this the incident happened, they said.

The bodies were fished out of the river and sent for post-mortem examinations, police said..