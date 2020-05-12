Left Menu
Adityanath pitches for job creation under MGNREGA

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:41 IST
Adityanath pitches for job creation under MGNREGA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked for the creation of 50 lakh jobs per day under the MGNREGA, more than double the current numbers. He said in view of the coronavirus outbreak, stranded workers are returning to the state, hence, jobs in large numbers are needed, a statement said. Currently, the scheme provides employment to around 20 lakh rural poor per day in the state, the CM said in a video conference with gram rozgar sevaks, hired on contract for the implementation of the scheme. The CM said lakhs of people can be given jobs under it and at MSMEs units, for which the government has prepared a roadmap.

"We should strive towards connecting 50 lakh people every day with the MGNREGA in the state. The state's economy will get a new strength,” he said. The CM stressed that women self-help groups too can be given the task of making uniforms for over 1.80 crore schoolchildren every year in the state. “We can inspire people and women self-help groups for many such works. Many people can contribute to job creation,” he said. The CM asked the gram rozgar sevaks to work under their senior officials to extend the benefit of the MGNREGA to the maximum number of people. The CM also transferred an an honorarium of Rs 225.39 crore into the accounts of 35,818 rozgaar sevaks at his official residence here. The gram rozgaar sevaks are involved in the distribution of job cards, allotment of work and taking attendance of labourers on a daily basis under the MGNREGA, the statement said. "The Rural Development Department has solved the problems related to rozgar sevaks today. These issues were pending since November 2016," Adityanath said.

