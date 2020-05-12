COVID-19: Thane cases touch 798, Navi Mumbai 856

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 2,549 on Tuesday after 171 persons were detected with novel coronavirus, health officials said. The number of cases detected in Navi Mumbai was 77 while it was 22 in Kalyan-Dombivali, an official said.

"As on Tuesday, the cases in TMC is 798, Navi Mumbai 856, KDMC 365 and Mira Bhayander 262," he said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of COVID-19 cases touched 267 with 12 fresh ones detected on Tuesday.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde asked migrant labourers to contact the administration in case they did not have money as the state government was making arrangements for free travel. He asked them to stay away from agents or others looking to dupe them with the lure of travel during the lockdown.