COVID-19: Malegaon accounts for 553 of Nashik's 701 cases

COVID-19: Malegaon accounts for 553 of Nashik's 701 casesPTI | Nashik | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:58 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inNashik district in Maharashtra reached 701 on Tuesday witheight more testing positive for novel coronavirus, withMalegaon leading the count with 553 patients, said healthofficials
While 33 people have die so far from the infection,227 people have been discharged after recovery, including 205from Malegaon, an official said.
