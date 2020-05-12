Air India's anti-corruption officer, NATGRID CEO promoted

National carrier Air India's anti-corruption officer Arti Bhatnagar and national intelligence grid (NATGRID) chief Ashish Gupta have been promoted to additional secretary level, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the "in situ" promotion of Bhatnagar, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Air India Ltd., in the rank and pay of additional secretary, it said. She is a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS).

The CVO acts as an extended arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption. Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of NATGRID, has also been given the same rank. He is a 1989-batch IPS officer.

The NATGRID or national intelligence grid is a robust intelligence gathering mechanism to prevent terror attacks and to track terror suspects among others. Pankaj Kumar Mishra, Director, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), has also been promoted to the rank and pay of additional secretary. Rashmi Chowdhary, Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, has also got the same rank. Anand Mohan Bajaj, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, will be additional secretary in the same department, the order said..