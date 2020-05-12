Maha constable hangs self in Yavatmal

A 27-year-old police constableallegedly committed suicide on Tuesday evening in Palaswadicamp in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, an official said

Sanjay Sable was attached to the police headquartershere and was living alone as his pregnant wife had gone to hermaternal home, he said

"He was found hanging from the ceiling at around8:30pm. A case has been registered and probe was on to findout why he took this step," he added.